Rod Wave Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘SoulFly’

AceShowbiz –

Congratulations are in order for Rod Wave. The singer earns his very first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart after his album “SoulFly” debuts atop Billboard 200 chart. The set bows with 130,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending April 1, according to MRC Data.

“SoulFly” marks the biggest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2021 in terms of units earned. Of the number, SEA units comprise 126,000, equaling 189.2 million on-demand streams of the album’s song. Album sales are 4,000 while less than 1,000 are in the form of TEA units.

Back to this week’s chart, Justin Bieber‘s former leader “Justice” slips one spot to No. 2 in its second week after earning 100,000 equivalent album units. Justin avoids further chart-dropping with the release of a deluxe edition of the album on March 26, dubbed the “Triple Chucks Deluxe”, which features six bonus tracks to the album’s original 16 tracks.

At No. 3 is NF‘s “Clouds (The Mixtape)” which earns 86,000 equivalent album units in its debut week. The album marks the rapper’s third Top 10 album and fifth charting album following “The Search”, “Perception”, “Therapy Session” and “Mansion”.

Joining other new entries this week is Carrie Underwood‘s “My Savior” that debuts at No. 4 with 73,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album”, which spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1, further plummets from No. 3 to No. 5 with 63,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, The Weeknd‘s hits compilation “The Highlights” soars high from No. 15 to No. 6 with 45,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 7 is Pop Smoke‘s former No. 1 “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” that falls 3 rangs from No. 4 to No. 7 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned. Young Dolph and Key Glock‘s new collaborative effort “Dum and Dummer 2” arrives at No. 8 with nearly 36,000 equivalent album units. The pair previously earned their first Top 10 album with “Dum and Dummer” back in 2019.

Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” dips from No. 5 to No. 9 this week after earning 35,500 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, closing out the Top 10 is AJR‘s new album “OK Orchestra” which bows with 32,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: