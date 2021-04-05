Rockies to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting drama?

By now, it’s well-known that Republican state leaders in Georgia voted recently to restrict access to voting after President Joe Biden earned an upset victory over Donald Trump in the state during November’s presidential election.

MLB made the first of what has been many moves from big-time corporations within the state to call out Georgia over the new election laws. In the process, the league announced that it would move the Midsummer Classic.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is slated to be held July 13. This move also means that fans will be allowed to attend the exhibition after the COVID-related issues around the sport in 2020. As of right now, the Rockies are allowing a capacity of 21,363 fans for games at Coors Field.

The hope here is that as vaccination numbers increase in the United States, this number will be much higher come mid-July. As for the game being played in Mile High, it’s going to be an absolute blast. That’s especially true when it comes to the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby.