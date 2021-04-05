Road rage incident leaves several injured in Georges Hall, Sydney

Two groups of men in separate cars were allegedly involved in an argument when a ute rammed a Honda Civic off the road in Henry Lawson Drive, Georges Hall before 10.45pm yesterday.

The men from the ute then allegedly assaulted the pair, with one of the men from the Honda stabbed in his left leg.

Police are conducting an investigation after several men were seriously injured in a road rage incident in Sydney's south-west overnight. (Nine)

“Police were informed that a silver Honda civic containing two men – both aged 20 – were travelling south along Henry Lawson Drive when they have become involved in a confrontation two males from a ute,” a NSW Police statement read.

“When about 200 metres south of Rabaul Road, the occupants of the ute have allegedly forced the Honda off the roadway and into bushland where it has rolled onto its roof.

“The driver and passenger have exited the Honda and were confronted by the males from the ute.”

Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Drive, Georges Hall, following reports of a serious assault and motor vehicle collision. (Nine)

The ute then took off, driving north at high speed before colliding with a motorbike and a silver Toyota Camry.

The driver did not stop and continued travelling north along Henry Lawson Drive.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for life after being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver of the Toyota was also taken to hospital with chest injuries, along with the man from the Honda – who remains in a serious but stable condition – after being stabbed.

Officers attached to Bankstown Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene. (Nine)

The other man from the Honda was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Henry Lawson Drive between Flinders Road and Tower Road was closed this morning as police examined the scene.

Police have appealed for public assistance to identify the men who may be able to assist with their ongoing investigation.