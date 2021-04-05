Report: NFL to eliminate Week 1 ‘MNF’ doubleheader in 2021

The NFL will be making several changes to its schedule after deciding to add a 17th game. One change, though, might draw some mixed reviews.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader that has been very popular on the Week 1 schedule is being eliminated in 2021 and beyond.

The league plans to replace the doubleheader with a Week 18 Saturday doubleheader on Jan. 8, 2022, according to King. It will feature two games involving teams with playoff implications.

The one Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, which is the same for other Monday night games during the season. Previously, the doubleheader would include a late game beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET featuring West Coast teams.

Per King, the Week 18 schedule is expected to include the following format: