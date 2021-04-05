Report: Hubert Davis set to become UNC head coach

The North Carolina Tar Heels are poised to promote from within as they select a new basketball coach.

Greg Barnes of Inside Carolina reported Monday that the North Carolina Board of Trustees scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday afternoon “to review the terms and conditions of a prospective employment contract.” That employment contract would be for Tar Heels assistant Hubert Davis’ promotion to head coach following Roy Williams’ retirement.

A source told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that Davis would be the choice to replace Williams after several big-name coaches were not interested in taking the position.