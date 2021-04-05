Renowned stock picker believes Bitcoin will eclipse gold’s $10T market cap By Cointelegraph

Renowned stock picker believes Bitcoin will eclipse gold’s $10T market cap
Ark Invest believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization will one day “comfortably eclipse” that of gold, and exceed $10 trillion, reports the London Times.
Headed up by veteran stock picker Cathie Wood, analysts at Ark believe Bitcoin’s $1 trillion value is set to rise tenfold in the coming years, as it moves from being a fringe asset to a mainstream financial tool.
