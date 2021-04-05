Rege-Jean Page Justifies His ‘Bridgerton’ Departure

Netflix/Liam Daniel

Upon learning the actor’s exit from the hit Netflix series, Dionne Warwick expresses her disappointment on Twitter and jokingly threatens to ‘call Lady Whistledown’ to get him back on the show.

Rege-Jean Page believed that leaving “Bridgerton” was the right decision for him. After he was unveiled to have exited the Netflix hit series just after one season, the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset depicter elaborated the reason of his departure.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” the 31-year-old hunk spilled to Variety, insisting that his time on the show was meant to be short-lived. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While acknowledging that fans might be saddened by his exit, Page was convinced that “the audience knows the arc completes.” He then added, “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Despite leaving the show, the British-Zimbabwean actor hopes that “Bridgerton” will maintain its success. “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he claimed. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Page previously bid farewell to the series via Instagram. “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing,” he stated.

Upon hearing Page will not be returning for “Bridgerton” season 2, Dionne Warwick expressed her disappointment on her Twitter account. She first argued, “No, @regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it! @bridgerton!!!!!!” She then quipped in another tweet, “I guess I need to call Lady Whistledown myself…”