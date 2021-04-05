Quindon Tarver of ‘Romeo + Juliet’ Fame Dead After Crashing His Car Into a Wall

Instagram

The 38-year-old singer, who appeared in Baz Luhrman’s 1996 movie as a choir boy, was involved in an accident on the President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas on Friday, April 2, a family member confirms.

Quindon Tarver, who gained fame for his covers of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry” and Rozalla‘s “Everybody’s Free” for the 1996 film “Romeo + Juliet“, has passed away at 38 years old. The singer died after being involved in an accident on early Friday, April 2, a family member has confirmed.

Quindon’s uncle Willie Tarver told The Daily Beast that his nephew died after crashing his car into a wall on the President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas. “He had an accident-all we know is he had a wreck, crashed into a wall somewhere on George Bush [Turnpike],” Willie said. “That’s all the information I have.”

Quindon’s other uncle, Kevin Tarver, has also spoken of the singer’s “tragic” death. “It’s kind of tragic-I actually lost my son in January to police brutality. This last release Quindon put out, ‘Stand Our Ground’, was on behalf of my son,” he remembered his nephew. “He was a loving nephew, he loved everybody, believed in being straightforward. He loved music since he was young, and singing eventually took him all around the world. That was his passion.”

A little over a week before his passing, Quindon took to Instagram to reflect on surviving a suicide attempt a few years ago. “When I think of being at my lowest point in life & suicide was my only way out in 2012. After the attempted try that landed me on life support for 17 hours on a breathing machine… it was NOBODY BUT GOD that put breath back in my body!” he wrote along with a video of him singing. “This @dorindaclarkcole song has been a testimonial song for me & it will hold dear to me heart forever! I thank God for being God!!!!”

The post has been flooded with comments from people mourning his death. “RIH cousin, such a beautiful soul gone way too soon Sing and rejoice with the lord,” one person wrote in the comment section. Another offered her condolences, “Sing and rejoice with the lord.”

Quindon, who learned how to sing in church, played a choir boy in Baz Luhrmann’s modern take on Shakespeare’s play. He also appeared in Madonna‘s “Like a Prayer” video, and competed in season two and seven of “American Idol“.

In 2017, he said his career stalled after he spoke out about being abused by an industry figure. “I was hurting. I had been molested, I had been raped, I had lost my career, which is what I had dreamed of doing all my life,” he said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He also opened up about his struggles with drugs, alcohol and suicidal thoughts.

His last single “Stand Our Ground” was released in October 2020.