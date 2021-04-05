Quando Rondo Appears to Diss King Von During Virtual Concert, Threatens to ‘Piss on His Grave’

Instagram

This isn’t the first time the ‘I Remember’ spitter makes a disrespectful remark about his late nemesis after previously expressing no remorse for the Chicago rapper’s death.

AceShowbiz –

King Von has been laid to rest months ago following his death in a shooting incident, but Quando Rondo isn’t ready to bury the hatchet with the late star. The Savannah-born artist is believed to have taken a shot at his nemesis during a virtual concert over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 3, Quando, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, performed live for his fans on the online concert. During the show, he said, “He got caught without that pole and now that b***h a** n***a gone….. I’ll piss on his grave!”

Quando didn’t name names, but considering his infamous feud with Von that led to the latter’s tragic passing, many couldn’t help assuming that he was talking about the “I Am What I Am” emcee. Unimpressed with his jab at the late star, one commented on Twitter, “Quando shouldn’t be doing this 1 cause he got his a** beat by him.”

Another similarly wrote, “He should have added how von whipped his ass before that though.” Someone else suggested that Quando should “seek professional help.”

Some people, however, thought that Quando could’ve been talking about his other enemy. “Could be talking about anyone,” one noted. Someone else argued, “QUANDO has a lot of opps bro king von wasn’t his only opp just was his most famous.”

This isn’t the first time Quando made disrespectful remark about the late Von. Addressing people who said that he should feel remorse for the passing of his enemy, he responded on Instagram “Von got his self in that situation I didn’t even no cuz had pressure with me.”

Quando recently also celebrated the release of his affiliate Lul Timm a.k.a. Timothy Leeks, who is named a suspect in the shooting death of Von. The “I Remember” rapper posted a screenshot of tweet which spread the news about Timm’s release on $100,000 bond. “My God Home,” he captioned it, adding two smile emojis.