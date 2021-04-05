Putin signs law allowing him to run for two more terms in Kremlin By Reuters

© Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the signing ceremony via a video conference call outside Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.
The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year.
