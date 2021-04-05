Piers Morgan Asks ‘Delusional Duchess’ Meghan Markle to Name Names Following ‘Ridiculous’ Claims

WENN/Mario Mitsis

The TV host reveals that he’s thought about the matter, though he can’t bring himself to believe what Meghan said during her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

AceShowbiz –

Piers Morgan still insists that Meghan Markle is lying about her claims regarding racism within The Firm. In a new explosive interview, the British TV personality further blasted the Duchess of Sussex, alluding that she also lied when she said that the Palace refused to give her help when she was suicidal.

“You’re accusing people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family,” Piers told “Fox Nation” host Tucker Carlson. “If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true.”

He went on to question, “Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help? Because I find that impossible to believe.”

Piers also said that he had thought about the matter, though he couldn’t bring himself to believe what Meghan said during her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. “Here we are a month later, and frankly – I’ve had plenty of time to think about this – I still don’t believe any of what they were saying,” he shared. “Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don’t understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth.”

“There are so many ridiculous whoppers in this interview that frankly, in the end, saying I would believe her would be like saying I believe Pinocchio. Why would I?” Piers continued. “It’s not really about Meghan Markle – she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family. It’s really about free speech.”

In the interview, Piers also reacted to Meghan’s claims that her son Archie wasn’t given security or a royal title because he is mixed-race. “It’s not just a sense of her lived experience being untrue, it is factually incorrect,” said Piers. That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry’s father, becomes king on the death of the queen.”

“So for Meghan Markle to try and create a story that says that the decision to not make Archie the title of prince was based on his skin color is a lie,” Piers stressed.