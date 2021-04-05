Pharmacists face one month delay of administering COVID-19 jabs

Australian pharmacists say they will not start administering COVID-19 jabs until June as the country’s delayed vaccine rollout suffers yet another blow.

Pharmacists were due to come onboard the rollout in May, when people aged 50 and over become eligible for the vaccine.

However 9News understands they are unlikely to begin administering the vaccine until June.

Speaking to Today, Dr Todd Cameron lashed the “unrealistic” expectations the Federal Government has of GPs. (Today)

Melbourne general practitioner Dr Todd Cameron told Today he was “pretty disappointed” in the slow start of the rollout.

“We were promised the world and delivered an atlas,” he said.

“I think GPs feel pretty betrayed by the Federal Government in a lot of this.

“We don’t seem to be getting reliability here.”

Dr Cameron said GPs were absorbing costs upfront, as they only get paid after delivering the jabs.

Vaccine supply was also an issue, describing the process for reordering vaccines as “complex”.

Pharmacists face one-month delay in coming onboard Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (Getty)

“We can’t have a process whereby our supply is not reliable, not just for the vaccine but for the consumables that go with it,” Dr Cameron said.

Queensland vaccination hubs have again come under fire for moving at snail pace, with just 34 vaccinations managed across the state over the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Australian health authorities will tomorrow meet to discuss a possible link between AstraZeneca and blood clots after speaking with health authorities overseas.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd previously said the blood clotting was “likely” linked to the vaccine.

The government pointed out around one to two cases of blood clots have been reported overseas per million people vaccinated.