Pete Davidson ‘Fully Out’ of Mom’s Basement Weeks After Break-In by Fake Wife

WENN/Instar

Two years after buying a house with his mother Amy Waters in Staten Island, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star buys a $1.2 million luxury condo that is located just 14 miles away from hers.

Pete Davidson has finally moved into a place of his own. Weeks after a woman who falsely claimed to be his wife broke into his and mom Amy Waters’ house, the “Saturday Night Live” star revealed that he is now “fully out” from his mother’s basement.

The 27-year-old comedian made the revelation in a recorded video call shared on TikTok on Friday night, April 2. “I just moved out of my mom’s house,” he divulged, before adding, “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

In the recorded clip, “The King of Staten Island” leading man could be seen entering his new apartment. After he got into his place, his living area appeared on the camera. It had tall windows, a large television and a few pictures.

Pete was unveiled to have purchased the new luxury condo for $1.2 million. The New York Post further reported that it is located just 14 miles away from his mom’s place. The son and mother duo previously paid $1.3 million for their Staten Island abode back in 2019.

Pete’s relocation came after a woman named Michelle Mootreddy, who falsely claimed to be his wife, forcefully entered his home in mid-March. She was first ordered to leave by his mom, but managed to enter the property through an open back door before sitting down at the kitchen table.

While the ex-fiancee of Ariana Grande was not present at the time of the break-in, one of his relatives called 911. After the police arrived, his faux wife told them that she has “a telepathic love connection” with the entertainer.

Aside from being charged with two felonies counts of burglary in the second and third degree, Michelle was booked with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment. She is also ordered to stay away from Pete and three people who live in the house, as well as get prohibited to contact them in any way and to show up at the house or their workplace.