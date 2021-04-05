Palantir Climbs on $89.9 Million Government Contract By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Palantir Technologies (NYSE:) jumped 5% Monday after announcing an $89.9 million order from the National Nuclear Security Administration.

NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, responsible for enhancing national security through military application of nuclear science.

Under the five-year contract – its first with NNSA — Palantir will provide NNSA’s Office of Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations a platform for knowledge management and data-driven decision-making.

Palantir will serve as the platform for NNSA’s Safety Analytics, Forecasting, and Evaluation Reporting project. SAFER will help NNSA manage nuclear security by allowing it to best allocate its human and financial resources.

For SAFER, Palantir will configure a common operating picture that will integrate data and allow the NNSA to measure the health of safety programs across the organization and give insights into data. The program will give NNSA staff the ability to track, trend, query, analyze, and visualize safety metrics from different sites across the country.