Optimism is high, but is it justified? By Cointelegraph



The next big Bitcoin price move: Optimism is high, but is it justified?



The crypto market seems to be once again heating up, with (BTC) flirting with the $60,000 mark for almost a week now. However, despite its bullish outlook, the flagship crypto has failed to steer clear of the aforementioned price range with any sort of conviction, even though it did break through once, albeit for a brief period of time.

Regardless, analysts, such as Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, and Willy Woo believe that with the Coinbase IPO looming large on the horizon, Bitcoin seems primed for big things in the near term, especially as the premier crypto continues to exhibit seven-day gains of over 13%.

So, where is the market heading then?

Is Bitcoin at a point of no return?

Confidence seems to be locked in

