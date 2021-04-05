Norwegian Cruise to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for guests and crew By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay
(Reuters) – Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:) Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would require mandatory vaccinations for guests and crew when it restarts trips from U.S. ports starting July.
The company’s announcement follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidance last week to the cruise ship industry, including the need for COVID-19 vaccinations.
