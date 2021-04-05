North Carolina to promote Hubert Davis head coach

North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball coach and college basketball icon Roy Williams shocked many when he announced on Thursday that he was retiring after 18 seasons at North Carolina and 33 seasons as a head coach.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports that North Carolina is expected to promote assistant Hubert Davis as Williams’ replacement. The school’s board of trustees was meeting Monday to approve Davis’ contract, per Borzello.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish (h/t David Cobb) reports that North Carolina “reached an agreement in principle” to hire Davis ahead of Monday’s meeting. Davis had served as Williams’ assistant for the past nine seasons and was involved in scouting, recruiting, and in-game coaching until the 70-year-old stepped down.

Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunningham previously said he wanted the search for Williams’ replacement to go “as quickly as we can.” Davis played for North Carolina under Hall of Famer Dean Smith and went on to spend 12 seasons in the NBA.