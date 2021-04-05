No ‘blood coin’ for Kevin O’Leary as investor takes stand on Bitcoin energy consumption By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

No ‘blood coin’ for Kevin O’Leary as investor takes stand on Bitcoin energy consumption

Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den personality Kevin O’Leary is taking a stand against what he terms “blood coin,” that being (BTC) mined in China. The investor declared that he would only deal with “clean coin” — coins mined using renewable energy — from now on and suggested other institutions were starting to do the same.

O’Leary took aim at the free-wheeling nature of Bitcoin production by pointing out that most other products in the world are manufactured according to institutional and regulatory compliance standards. O’Leary said, during an interview with CNBC: