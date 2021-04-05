NHL confident Canucks can finish season despite COVID outbreak

The Vancouver Canucks have had at least four games postponed due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak that includes players infected with a more contagious virus variant and has 16 of the 22 players on the active roster currently on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list.

According to the Canadian Press (h/t CTV News), deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an email that Vancouver’s coronavirus crisis is “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint” and that he remains confident the Canucks will be able to complete their 56-game schedule.

Vancouver hasn’t played since losing to the Winnipeg Jets on March 24.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank fans everywhere for their support this past week,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement released on Sunday, per the Canadian Press (h/t CTV). “Our players, coaches, and their families are grateful for the messages and we all hope for a return to full health as soon as possible.”

As of Monday afternoon, Vancouver remained scheduled to resume the season at the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. The status of that matchup is up in the air pending word from either the Canucks or the NHL.

The Canucks began Monday fifth in the NHL North standings with 35 points, six behind the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens. The top four teams from each division will qualify for postseason play.