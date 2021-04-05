NFL mock draft: The first two rounds

David Platt / USA Today Sports Images

Lawrence might already be getting fitted for his new uniform by the Jaguars. The Clemson star could be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, with every physical quality scouts like and the track record to back up the pure talent. He will also get time to develop under new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, and the team has the cap room to add weapons for him this offseason. Lawrence finished 2020 completing more than 69% of his passes for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games, and he also contributed eight rushing scores.