NFL mock draft: The first two rounds

We’re less than one month away from the NFL draft, with Pro Days helping shape the draft board. Here’s a look at our first two-round NFL mock draft, as of April 5, 2021.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence might already be getting fitted for his new uniform by the Jaguars. The Clemson star could be the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, with every physical quality scouts like and the track record to back up the pure talent. He will also get time to develop under new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, and the team has the cap room to add weapons for him this offseason. Lawrence finished 2020 completing more than 69% of his passes for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games, and he also contributed eight rushing scores.
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
The Jets haven’t closed the door on keeping former first-round pick Sam Darnold, but the writing is on the wall that they will select a quarterback with the second overall pick considering they’ve been resistant to trading the pick. Wilson is a potential Darnold replacement, coming off a brilliant season in which he completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also shows above-average mobility.
3. San Francisco 49ers (via Texans): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
The 49ers mortgaged future drafts to acquire the third pick from Miami last week, and it’s clear the quarterback is in play despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s presence. Lance is a great prospect but could use some development time, coming from FCS power North Dakota State, but the team could also consider Justin Fields and Mac Jones.
4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Atlanta still has a well-above-average quarterback in Matt Ryan, but the opportunity for new head coach Arthur Smith to develop a young signal-caller could be too good to pass up. The versatile Fields was highly productive over the last two seasons, finishing last year with 22 touchdown passes and five rushing scores over eight games.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The Bengals don’t necessarily have to take a wideout after losing A.J. Green, but Chase could be a generational wide receiver talent and a perfect fit. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but he was an incredible prospect before then, catching passes from Joe Burrow at LSU. Chase had an amazing 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 opposite Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Mike Gesicki has proven to be an asset as a receiver at tight end for Miami, but the prospect of taking Pitts seems too enticing. Injury issues limited Pitts to eight games in 2020, but he still had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. His incredible 4.44 second 40 time at Pro Day means that he won’t last long.
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Waddle missed much of 2020 with an ankle injury but was able to return for the National Championship. If healthy, he has the potential to be the steal of the draft, and Detroit has a major need after inexplicably letting top wideout Kenny Golladay walk.
8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Carolina is still in the hunt for their long-term signal-caller after Teddy Bridgewater’s up and down 2020 season. Jones did a lot to help his stock in 2020 and the Senior Bowl, and his great accuracy (77.4% in 2020) could make the transition easier.
9. Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Denver addressed cornerback this year by adding Kyle Fuller and Donald Darby, but taking another cornerback of Surtain’s ability could make this the premier secondary in the NFL. Surtain is an elite prospect, with the pedigree to boot after his father’s 11-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowls.
10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Dallas desperately needs help in every area of the defense, but their leaky secondary was particularly an issue last season. Horn, the son of former Saints wideout Joe Horn, opted out of the 2020 season after putting enough on tape to garner early first-round consideration. He helped his stock with a blazing 4.37 second 40 time at Pro Day.
11. New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Giants have addressed several areas of need in free agency, and linebacker probably isn’t the biggest need heading into the draft. However, Parsons’ upside makes this pick a possibility for a defense that already started to show promise last year. Parsons opted out of 2020 after recording 109 tackles and five sacks for the Nittany Lions in 2019.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via 49ers): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Philly has several glaring holes heading into the draft, led by wide receiver. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Smith, has significantly helped his stock in the past season. Smith had an insane 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 24 total touchdowns in 2020. He would make for an exciting young tandem alongside Jalen Reagor and has also caught passes from Jalen Hurts at Alabama.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Sewell would be the No. 1 prospect in the draft in many years, but the rush for quarterbacks could cause him to drop. He’d be a great blindside protector for Justin Herbert and fill an area of need for the Chargers.
14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Minnesota needs to address the offensive line after losing Riley Reiff. Slater had an outstanding career at tackle for the Wildcats but could also kick inside to guard if needed.
15. New England Patriots: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame
The Pats seem to have already won the offseason, filling several major holes on their roster in free agency and trades. Owusu-Koramoah would fill a major need at linebacker and was a major playmaker for the second straight season at Notre Dame, with 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Despite adding Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby this offseason, the Broncos could use another corner on the outside. Farley opted out of the 2020 season as a potential first-round pick who had four interceptions in his final college season.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Johnathan Abram will be back next season, but the Raiders have seen some turnover at safety. Moehrig could be a long-term fit next to Abram, showing great productivity for the Horned Frogs over the last two seasons with 109 tackles and six interceptions.
18. Miami Dolphins: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Miami has a need for a pass rusher after releasing Kyle Van Noy in the offseason. Paye should help the Raiders immediately, with 8.5 sacks in 16 games over the last two years.
19. Washington Football Team: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
The addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick could help the Washington offense, but they still need help on the offensive line. Darrisaw developed into a strong first-round prospect in 2020 who could fill in at left tackle.
20. Chicago Bears: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
Losing Kyle Fuller won’t help Chicago’s defense, and it remains to be seen if free-agent signing Desmond Trufant is the answer. Newsome had some injury issues in college but is a great press corner prospect who could fill a long-term need for Chicago.
21. Indianapolis Colts: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
The Colts haven’t found a surefire replacement for retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo yet. Jenkins has emerged as a first-round prospect after a strong career at Oklahoma State and would be able to step in immediately.
22. Tennessee Titans: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)
The pass rush remained an issue for the Titans in 2020, with offseason acquisitions Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney doing very little to help. The Titans signed Bud Dupree to a huge contract this offseason, but he might need time to get back to full strength after suffering a torn ACL in Week 12. Phillips is a transfer from UCLA who had a breakout 2020 season with eight sacks in 10 games.
23. New York Jets (via Seahawks): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
The Jets’ offensive line struggled on the interior last season, and it’s an area they will need to address soon if they want to protect a new, young quarterback. Vera-Tucker could help at either guard immediately for the team.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia
The biggest strength of the Steelers recently has been their pass rush, but losing Bud Dupree in free agency does create a hole for the team. Ojulari is a quick edge pass rusher who had a terrific 2020, recording 9.5 sacks in 10 games.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
The Jags have spent significant draft capital on the defensive line recently, but it’s still not where they’d like it to be. Barmore has a chance to be a dominant interior player and recorded eight sacks in 11 games in 2020.
26. Cleveland Browns: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)
The Browns were rumored to be interested in J.J. Watt this offseason with the loss of Olivier Vernon, and finding another defensive end should still be a high priority. Rousseau opted out of 2020 but had 15.5 sacks in 2019 for the Hurricanes.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
Baltimore has done an incredible job developing pass rushers over the years, and the need has arisen again after losing Matt Judon. Oweh had 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, in seven games during 2020.
28. New Orleans Saints: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
The Saints have a huge need for pass catchers this offseason after losing veterans Jared Cook and Emmanuel Sanders. Marshall finished 2020 with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in only seven games and would be a nice complement for star Michael Thomas.
29. Green Bay Packers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Inside linebacker is a major need for the Packers this offseason. Collins was a breakout playmaker for Tulsa at linebacker in 2020 with 54 tackles and four interceptions in eight games.
30. Buffalo Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Tre’Davious White remains a premier NFL cornerback, but the Bills were exposed last year when he missed time. Campbell is in the first round conversation after running a sub-4.4 40 at Pro Day and also has good size at 6-foot-2.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
The Chiefs cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this offseason, and have yet to address either spot. Mayfield could step in immediately to one of those spots, and so-so athleticism could push him to late in the first day or early in the second day of the draft.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Tampa Bay has had an impressive offseason as they try to repeat next season, though one potential loss is Antonio Brown Toney is a speedy playmaker who could help in a variety of ways, as the former Florida star had a breakout year with 984 yards receiving in 11 games and ran a 4.41 40 time at Pro Day.
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Despite signing Shaq Griffin, a third corner remains one of Jacksonville’s bigger needs. Robinson is a strong Day 2 prospect who could fit nicely either on the outside or as a slot corner.
34. New York Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
The Jets signing of Le’Veon Bell didn’t go as planned, and they’re again in the market for a running back. Harris has a very high ceiling, finishing last season with 1,891 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns.
35. Atlanta Falcons: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Deion Jones remains in Atlanta, but the Falcons still have a major area of need at linebacker. Davis has great size at 6-foot-4 and recorded 104 tackles last season.
36. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
It would be a shock if Miami didn’t take a running back early in the draft considering what they currently have at the position. Etienne is a perfect fit as a multi-dimensional back who ran a blazing 4.4 second 40 time at Pro Day. The only big concern is his production decline last year (5.4 yards per carry) after averaging over seven yards per touch in each of his first three seasons at Clemson.
37. Philadelphia Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
Samuel Jr. could join the team where his father saw much of his NFL success, making three Pro Bowls. The younger Samuel had a great career at Florida State, peaking last year with three picks in eight games, and would fill a major need for the Eagles.
38. Cincinnati Bengals: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
Cincinnati’s offensive line has been very much a work in progress over the last several years, and they filled a huge void this offseason by adding tackle Riley Reiff. Eichenberg primarily played at left tackle in college but could kick inside initially.
39. Carolina Panthers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
The loss of Curtis Samuel won’t be easy to replace for Carolina, but Bateman shows the upside. After opting out of the 2020 season, Bateman ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and would likely get far more first-round consideration if not for the elite wide receiver class surrounding him.
40. Denver Broncos: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
The offensive line seems to be a priority for Denver annually, and it remains a need this year without a clear right tackle. Leatherwood’s stock dropped a bit during the 2020 season, but the hulking tackle prospect could step in immediately.
41. Detroit Lions: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Detroit needs to find help for Jared Goff after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Moore lacks size at 5-foot-9, but he ran a 4.34 second 40 time and had 86 catches, 1,193 yards, and eight touchdowns in only eight games last year.
42. New York Giants: Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama
The Giants have a need at center, and Dickerson could help after he recovers from a torn ACL. It remains to see if that injury will cause his draft stock to drop.
43. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Fred Warner has quickly become a star in San Francisco, but the team needs to find him help. Bolton was a playmaking machine at Mizzou, recording a total of 198 tackles over the last two seasons.
44. Dallas Cowboys: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington
The Cowboys have never met a pass rusher they didn’t love, and now have a need after moving on from Aldon Smith. Tryon opted out of the 2020 season at Washington but has the athleticism to be a nice project in Dallas.
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Vikings): Richie Grant, S, UCF
The Jags need major help at safety and could look just down the road for it with Grant. He had a strong Pro Day after recording 72 tackles and three interceptions in nine games last season.
46. New England Patriots: Carlos Basham, DL, Wake Forest
Basham recorded five sacks in six games for the Demon Deacons last season and looks like a solid defensive line option for the Patriots after a strong Senior Bowl. The Pats could play him at defensive tackle immediately.
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
The loss of Casey Hayward has left a huge hole to fill at cornerback for LA. Molden is undersized at 5-foot-10 but had a productive college career, and could learn well alongside veteran Chris Harris Jr.
48. Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
The Trent Brown era ended early for the Raiders, leaving them in need of a right tackle. Cosmi played the left side at Texas but could shift to the right side for Vegas.
49. Arizona Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
After moving on from Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals are set to employ Chase Edmonds as their starter. It remains to be seen if he can handle a full workload, and Williams would potentially be a nice complement as more of a power back. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry at UNC last season, and also shows capable as a receiver.
50. Miami Dolphins: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
The Dolphins have a need for linebacker depth, and Cox shows huge upside. The 6-foot-4 linebacker had three picks and 6.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers last season.
51. Washington Football Team: Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson
Carman played tackle at Clemson but is a potential fit at guard on the second day of the draft. Washington has a potential need in that area, as well as at tackle.
52. Chicago Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Right tackle is a big need for Chicago going into the draft, and they need all the offensive help they can get after bringing on unflashy veteran Andy Dalton to quarterback the team. Radunz could play the right side or potentially move inside to guard.
53. Tennessee Titans: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
The Titans did sign Josh Reynolds this offseason, but still desperately need receiver help after losing Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and tight end Jonnu Smith. Moore is just 5-foot-7 but ran an incredible 4.29 second 40 time, and would make quite the complement to big wideout superstar A.J. Brown.
54. Indianapolis Colts: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
GM Chris Ballard his consistently built strength up front, and he has some work to do after losing veteran Justin Houston. Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but he’s a top interior prospect who impressed at the Senior Bowl.
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Cornerback is a glaring weakness for the Steelers behind Joe Haden. Joseph had a strong Pro Day after recording four picks in 2020.
56. Seattle Seahawks: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Seattle already had issues with their pass rush before cutting Jarran Reed this offseason. Nixon is a potential replacement, recording 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss last season.
57. Los Angeles Rams: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
The Rams need to find more help for the dominant Aaron Donald, and Perkins has the potential to be an excellent edge rusher. He recorded 16.5 sacks in three seasons for the Sooners.
58. Baltimore Ravens: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
The loss of Earl Thomas before last season still hasn’t been fully addressed by Baltimore. cisco missed last season due to a torn ACL but was considered a first-round prospect before the injury.
59. Cleveland Browns: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Ossai moved from inside linebacker to the edge in college and is still a work in progress. However, he had 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Texas, and his potential should get his name called early in the draft.
60. New Orleans Saints: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
The loss of Jared Cook won’t be easy for the Saints to fill, while Adam Trautman’s development remains to be seen. Freiermuth is coming off a back injury but has interesting Red Zone potential.
61. Buffalo Bills: Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
The Bills have a need to get younger at defensive end, with veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison filling the starting spots. Weaver could potentially join 2020 draftee A.J. Epenesa in the rotation after recording 7.5 sacks in nine games during his senior season at Pitt.
62. Green Bay Packers: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Right tackle remains a need for the Packers. Little opted out of the 2020 season at Stanford, but he has plus athletic ability that should fit well for the Pack.
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
The Chiefs haven’t replaced Sammy Watkins yet, but there are plenty of choices in this year’s draft. Atwell can fly, running a 4.32 40 time in his pro day to make up for his 5-foot-9 height. He had 1,272 yards receiving in 2019 before regressing to 625 yards in nine games last year.
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask had a breakout 2020 season for the Gators and was briefly mentioned as a top Heisman candidate. His shortcomings resemble that of current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, lacking much athleticism, but Trask is coming off a brilliant senior season completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns.