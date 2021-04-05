New Jersey Adults Become Eligible for Covid Vaccine on April 19

All New Jersey residents 16 or older will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination beginning on April 19, Gov. Philip D. Murphy said on Monday. It’s an announcement that heeds President Biden’s call for states to speed up their timelines for all adults to be eligible, as most other states already have.

Mr. Murphy’s move comes as the pace of vaccinations across the country has been steadily increasing. As of Sunday, an average of more than three million people are being vaccinated each day in the United States, and about 106 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a New York Times database.

But even as the rollout of vaccinations continues to pick up pace, federal health officials and public health experts have been warning that the country could face a possible fourth surge in coronavirus cases.