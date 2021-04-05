Nets’ James Harden can return Monday vs. Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday but lost to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday without star James Harden, who has been dealing with right hamstring tightness.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Harden has been cleared to return for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN stats, Harden leads the Association with 11.1 assists per game and is 12th with a 28.08 player efficiency rating. He’s also averaging 25.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Head coach Steve Nash said on Sunday that two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant, who was recently fined “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media,” could possibly play on Monday but is more likely to return from his hamstring injury later this week. Durant last played on Feb. 13.

Brooklyn began Monday tied with the Philadelphia 76ers atop the Eastern Conference standings at 34-16. The Nets are set to be without Blake Griffin, Tyler Johnson, and Landry Shamet on Monday.