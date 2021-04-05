Nationals cleared to begin season on Tuesday after COVID outbreak

The Washington Nationals have been cleared to begin their season on Tuesday after having their first four games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Four Nats players tested positive for COVID, which led to the beginning of their season being postponed. Nine other members of the team (seven players and two staffers) were placed into quarantine because they were deemed to be close contacts.

The Nats’ entire three-game series with the New York Mets was not played. They have a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves scheduled for Monday-Wednesday.

As of now, Monday’s game has been postponed, but Tuesday’s game is set to be played. It’s unclear whether Monday’s game will be made up this week.

The Nats also got permission to have all active players work out on Monday so they could warm up and train ahead of Tuesday’s game. Previously, only pitchers could go to the park to train, so long as it was with one catcher and coach. Position players had not been able to work out until being cleared for Monday.