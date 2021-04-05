Mike Posner Plans to Celebrate End of Everest Expedition Without Any Human Interaction

Instagram

Having previously walked across America to honor his late father, the ‘Cooler Than Me’ hitmaker will try to climb Everest to raise funds for a non-profit justice reform charity.

AceShowbiz –

Mike Posner will celebrate conquering Mount Everest next month (May 2021) by chilling out at a monastery and contemplating what his next challenge will be.

The “Cooler Than Me” hitmaker, who previously walked across America to honor his late father, will mark the end of his epic climb by enjoying a little ‘me time’.

“I just need to stop and do absolutely nothing – without my phone, without any human interaction. And then I kind of figure out what I want to do next,” he tells People. “That’s my after-party, dude. No champagne, no strippers.”

The 33-year-old singer has researched the risks of the expedition and he insists he’s ready to take on the mountain.

“I’m comfortable with the risks, especially given the work I’ve put in,” he adds. “My goal is to go over there and have fun. This is like a journey of a lifetime. The thing about risks is we are going to die anyways. We’re all gonna die. My dad is dead. Avicii is dead. Mac Miller‘s dead. One day I’ll be dead. Hopefully not any time soon.”

“But before that happens, I want to live. I want to live my life. So I’m comfortable with the risk after doing the research.”

Mike previously revealed he is set to attempt to climb Everest to raise funds for a non-profit justice reform charity in honor of his late father.

“Before my dad died, he was a criminal defence attorney in Detroit for 40 years,” Posner explains. “I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the non-profit Detroit Justice Center because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy.”