MicroStrategy adds another $15 million to Bitcoin stash By BTC Peers



MicroStrategy adds another $15 million to Bitcoin stash



Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has continued to add to its stash. In its most recent purchase, MicroStrategy has added another $15 million worth of Bitcoin to its holdings.

CEO Michael Saylor confirmed the purchase on Twitter. According to his tweet, MicroStrategy purchased 253 Bitcoins at an average price of $59,339 per coin.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/OMQMhA85xw — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 5, 2021

Following its most recent buy, the financial software giant now holds 91,579 BTC. With the leading cryptocurrency trading at around $59,000, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash is worth over $5.4 billion.

MicroStrategy has been on a buying spree since August 2020, when it first threw $250 million at Bitcoin.

Recall that on March 5, the firm purchased $10 million worth of Bitcoin (205 Bitcoin at that time). Before this, on February 24, MicroStrategy invested a whopping $1.02 billion in Bitcoin from a debt offering.

Saylor is one of the foremost proponents of Bitcoin. The CEO has continued to preach Bitcoin and the recent purchase made by his firm is simply a confirmation of his pro-Bitcoin stance. More recently, Saylor tweeted that his mission was to fix the balance sheets of the world.

