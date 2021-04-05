MicroStrategy adds another $15 million to Bitcoin stash By BTC Peers

MicroStrategy adds another $15 million to Bitcoin stash
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has continued to add to its stash. In its most recent purchase, MicroStrategy has added another $15 million worth of Bitcoin to its holdings.
CEO Michael Saylor confirmed the purchase on Twitter. According to his tweet, MicroStrategy purchased 253 Bitcoins at an average price of $59,339 per coin.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/OMQMhA85xw
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 5, 2021
Following its most recent buy, the financial software giant now holds 91,579 BTC. With the leading cryptocurrency trading at around $59,000, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash is worth over $5.4 billion.
MicroStrategy has been on a buying spree since August 2020, when it first threw $250 million at Bitcoin.
Recall that on March 5, the firm purchased $10 million worth of Bitcoin (205 Bitcoin at that time). Before this, on February 24, MicroStrategy invested a whopping $1.02 billion in Bitcoin from a debt offering.
Saylor is one of the foremost proponents of Bitcoin. The CEO has continued to preach Bitcoin and the recent purchase made by his firm is simply a confirmation of his pro-Bitcoin stance. More recently, Saylor tweeted that his mission was to fix the balance sheets of the world.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.