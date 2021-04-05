Mexican government reaches deal with business over outsourcing

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government said on Monday it had reached a deal with business and labor representatives on a new legal framework for subcontracting staff that would boost profit sharing for workers and allow only specialized services to be outsourced.

The accords follow months of negotiation between business leaders and leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador over a draft bill to make outsourcing tougher, which has caused concern in the private sector in Mexico and the United States.

The measures agreed will now pass to Congress for debate, the government said in a statement after the conclusion of talks in which ruling party lawmakers also participated.

The agreement includes a new formula that would increase workers’ profit sharing by 156% and prevent it from taking place in a “discretional” manner, the government said.

Under the accord, subcontracting staff would be prohibited in general, but regulations would be created to allow work to be subcontracted provided it was for “specialized services” outside a company’s main line of business, the government said.

Labor advocates argue that workers in Mexico, where the statutory minimum wage is a fraction of U.S. levels, need to be better remunerated to strengthen domestic demand as well as to comply with new North American trade agreements.