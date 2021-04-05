Marlo Hampton Confronted by Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams

Instagram

In a new episode of the Bravo show, the Housewives are having dinner with rapper/bounce artist Big Freedia when things get heated between the three ladies as they fight over the infamous Strippergate.

AceShowbiz –

Things took an ugly turn between Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams. In the Sunday, April 4 episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“, the Housewives were on their girls’ getaway in New Orleans. They were having dinner with rapper/bounce artist Big Freedia when things got heated between the three ladies.

Kandi started it all by calling Marlo out for inserting herself into the drama between Porsha and Kenya amid their beef after Kenya accused Porsha of hooking up with a male stripper during Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party. Defending herself, Marlo said, “Both of y’all — Porsha, I love you to death, [Kenya] would never be able to have me cross you in no kind of way. Kenya, I’m moving baby steps with you, but I love where we’re at and it feels good.”

Hearing that, Kenya was not thrilled as she insisted that Porsha did have sex with the stripper. She also said that everyone who let it slide wasn’t “telling the whole truth.”

“Porsha told me it did not happen and that’s what we’re going with,” Marlo said to Kenya, who responded by calling Marlo “messy” for revealing this matter in front of Big Freedia. Marlo also shared that she actually suggested that Porsha and Kenya have a one-on-one conversation to end their beef but Porsha wasn’t a fan of the idea. “I no longer have anything else to say,” Kenya stated.

In response to that, Marlo told Kenya and Porsha that she would let the whole thing go if both women agree to not name the other while talking with her. Both Porsha and Kenya denied the statement, arguing that they didn’t speak about the other while talking to Marlo.

However, that wasn’t how it was according to Marlo. “Both of you have me in an uncomfortable position,” she said. “Both of you motherf***ers talked to me about each when I wasn’t there!” Offended, Porsha yelled at Marlo with profanities that prompted Marlo to storm out of the restaurant. “I’mma do you, and I’mma do you. Goodnight with y’all fake a**es. Goodnight, fake-a** b***hes. Goodnight!” Marlo shouted.