Mariah Carey Slips Into Silk Pajamas for Easter Celebration

While the ‘One Sweet Day’ hitmaker shares a photo of her with her two dogs, Kate Hudson and Christina Aguilera offer a look at their Easter-themed family photos.

Mariah Carey did not let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dampen her holiday spirit. The “One Sweet Day” hitmaker celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 4 by donning sparkly bunny ears and silk pajamas for a social media snap.

Cradling her two dogs, the pop star wrote, “Easter Bunny just left!” She joined the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, Hilaria Baldwin, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Kristin Cavallari and Khloe Kardashian, who posted messages and shared Easter-themed family photos.

Meanwhile, actress Kate Hudson offered up a snap of her daughter Rani wearing a floral dress and bunny ears, and added the caption, “It’s a very early start to a long day of cute pics and sugar tears! Hang on to your hats parents! HAPPY EASTER!”

The “Almost Famous” star also posted a shot of her son Bingham holding his little sister’s hand.

Also sharing family photos was Christina Aguilera. When wishing her fans and followers a Happy Easter, the “Candyman” singer posted two pictures of her daughter in a bunny suit. “Daddy used to wear this…now Summer’s big enough to put it on,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “They get big too fast!”

Cardi B, on the other hand, spilled on how her 2021 Easter celebration was different from the previous years. “This is going to be my first time doing this Easter egg hunt thing,” the raptress tweeted. “I always got dressed in beautiful dresses and went to church with my grandma on Easter.I guess I’ll start this new thing this year.In the house tho cause my baby is sicky Pooh.”

The “WAP” hitmaker also spread message of peace in time of the holiday. “Happy Easter my loves. If you don’t believe in Easter it’s ok just let peace and positivity hit your body,” she tweeted.