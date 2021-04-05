Mariah Carey Jokes About Being a Vampire Upon Receiving First COVID-19 Vaccination

Instagram

In a video documenting the moment she’s given her first jab of the vaccine, the ‘When You Believe’ hitmaker could also be seen hitting one of her infamous high notes.

Mariah Carey has received her first COVID-19 vaccination and celebrated the occasion by bursting into song.

The “When You Believe” hitmaker was given her first jab of the vaccine over the weekend and she celebrated the occasion with one of her infamous high notes in a fun video on Instagram.

As the medical professionals told her about the procedure, she kept talking, saying, “This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don’t really think about it.”

And Mariah reflected on a video she uploaded last year of her and her family washing their hands.

She added in the new video, “Here we are, all the way from that first post … trying to encourage people to be really safe, and, you know we’re still in this battle together.”

When the vaccine was finished and taken out of her arm, there wasn’t any blood and she quipped that it was proof that she is “actually a vampire.”

For the special occasion, Mariah showed off a casual look. She opted to go with an all-black ensemble from a graphic t-shirt to matching leggings and knee-high leather boots. While letting loose her brown hair, she completed her look with bangles, hoop earrings, a large pair of sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Meanwhile, the “Fantasy” hitmaker previously insisted getting coronavirus could end her career. Explaining why she couldn’t sit for a deposition in regard to a court case with her former assistant, her team wrote, “COVID-19 presents risks to all people, including lung damage, heart damage, organ failure, and death. Unique to Mariah, however, is the potential career-ending impact of any lung damage.”