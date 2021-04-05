Marathon Digital stock soars after company ramps up BTC mining in Q1 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) surged on Monday after the cryptocurrency miner announced a significant increase in mining capacity in the first quarter, allowing it to up its stake in (BTC) by a considerable margin.

MARA stock jumped 15.8% to close at $56.56, marking a new all-time high. The crypto mining stock rose by as much as 17.1% earlier in the day.

Marathon Digital’s share price closes at a new all-time high. Source: TradingView