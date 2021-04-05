Man stabbed repeatedly and left inside car in Auburn

Police are investigating a possible attempt at murder after a man was stabbed repeatedly and left to bleed out inside his car in Sydney’s west overnight.

Police discovered the 44-year-old man in a critical condition inside his car on Happ Street, Auburn, around 1.30am.

Police are investigating a possible attempt at murder after a 44-year-old man was found seriously injured in Auburn. (9News)

He was suffering serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck, chest, and stomach.

Paramedics were called and the victim was rushed to Westmead Hospital.

The victim was last reported to be in a critical and unstable condition and was due to undergo surgery.

Police are investigating a possible attempt at murder after a 44-year-old man was found seriously injured in Auburn. (9News)

Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.