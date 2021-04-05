Malaysia’s March-end palm oil stocks seen rising as output increases

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil

inventories likely inched higher by the end of March as

production advanced for the first time in six months, though a

surge in exports kept supply tight, a Reuters survey showed on

Monday.

The palm oil stockpile in the world’s second-largest

producer was expected to rise 1.3% from February to 1.32 million

tonnes, according to a median estimate of nine planters, traders

and analysts polled by Reuters.

“However, this suggests a very tight palm oil stock level as

Malaysia’s March palm oil stock level has averaged 1.97 million

tonnes over the past 10 years,” Ivy Ng, regional head of

plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Production, which had been shrinking since September due to

wet weather conditions and a pandemic-induced labor crunch, is

expected to have jumped 25% to a four-month high of 1.38 million

tonnes.

Exports likely surged 25% to 1.12 million tonnes, their

highest so far this year.

Demand is expected to be higher this month due to

post-Ramadan restocking as well as palm oil’s stronger discount

against rival soyoil and sunflower oil, said Marcello Cultrera,

institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in