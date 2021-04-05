Malaysia’s March-end palm oil stocks seen rising as output increases

Article content
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil
inventories likely inched higher by the end of March as
production advanced for the first time in six months, though a
surge in exports kept supply tight, a Reuters survey showed on
Monday.
The palm oil stockpile in the world’s second-largest
producer was expected to rise 1.3% from February to 1.32 million
tonnes, according to a median estimate of nine planters, traders
and analysts polled by Reuters.
“However, this suggests a very tight palm oil stock level as
Malaysia’s March palm oil stock level has averaged 1.97 million
tonnes over the past 10 years,” Ivy Ng, regional head of
plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.
Production, which had been shrinking since September due to
wet weather conditions and a pandemic-induced labor crunch, is
expected to have jumped 25% to a four-month high of 1.38 million
tonnes.
Exports likely surged 25% to 1.12 million tonnes, their
highest so far this year.
Demand is expected to be higher this month due to
post-Ramadan restocking as well as palm oil’s stronger discount
against rival soyoil and sunflower oil, said Marcello Cultrera,
institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in
Kuala Lumpur.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said it expects the
benchmark crude palm oil price to average 3,846 ringgit
a tonne during the first half of the year and will peak at 4,190
ringgit a tonne.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data
on April 12.
Breakdown of March estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,270,000-1,404,000 1,382,000
Exports 1,10,000-1,200,000 1,119,445
Imports 0-120,000 80,000
Closing stocks 1,190,808-1,390,000 1,317,808
* Official stocks of 1,300,808 tonnes in February plus the above
estimated output and imports yield a total March supply of
2,762,808 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing
stocks estimate, Malaysia’s domestic consumption in March is
estimated to be 325,555 tonnes.
