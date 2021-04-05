Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $222.857 by 18:04 (22:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 17.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $14.710B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.750B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $198.229 to $222.857 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.27%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.381B or 2.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $187.0548 to $222.8573 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 46.94% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,753.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.09% on the day.

was trading at $2,109.89 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,097.795B or 55.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $243.410B or 12.34% of the total cryptocurrency market value.