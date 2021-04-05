Lil Nas X Declares ‘He’s Still Here’ After Toping Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Montero’





The success of ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ comes exactly two years since the young rapper released his record-breaking country crossover hit ‘Old Town Road’.

AceShowbiz –

Lil Nas X has scored another TransAtlantic double after topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The track hit the top of the U.K. charts on Friday, April 2 and now the rapper’s new tune has shot to the top of the North American singles countdown.

<br />

The success comes exactly two years since he released his record-breaking country crossover hit “Old Town Road”.

“Y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again,” he tweeted. “you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. But 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! [sic]”.

<br />

In a separate Instagram post, Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, recalled feeling sorry for himself just before he started working with Montero co-writers and producers Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lenzo in 2020, crying in the studio.

“i was sitting in my apartment thinking it was all over for me,” he wrote. “i was trying so hard to be perfect, to please everyone, and not make any enemies. that stifled me creatively. i felt so sorry for myself. but around this time in 2020 i pulled it together, me, daytrip, omer, & roy, worked for months on end.”

“One day in june i was working on a song and found myself leaving the studio every 10 minutes to cry. but i didn’t stop working, a melody came to my mind. ‘call me when u want na-na-na-na na’, and i knew it was something special about it, fast forward a year later it’s the biggest song in the world. thank you guys so much. we get to decide OUR own destiny, never let the world decide it for YOU! i love you! [sic]”.

The song has also debuted at number two on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, behind Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches”, which “Montero” unseats to become America’s number one.

<br />

“Peaches”, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, drops to two, while Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open” holds at three.