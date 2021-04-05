Legally Blonde Cast Then Vs. Now Photos

Spoiler alert: They’re all thriving.

And to celebrate, we took a trip down memory lane to see what the cast has been up to since the movie:

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods


What she’s up to now: After Legally Blonde, Reese took Hollywood by storm. She’s been acting quite a bit and has appeared in Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Wild, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Sweet Home Alabama, and so much more. In addition to acting, she’s also founded a production company called Hello Sunshine, where she strives to produce projects centered around powerful female characters — many of Reese’s more recent projects have been produced by this company, as well as her book club. She also founded a clothing line called Draper James. She currently has a ton of projects in the works like, Tinker Bell, Wish List, Sing 2, plus all the other movies and shows she’s producing. And luckily, she’s also set to return as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3!

Luke Wilson as Emmett Richmond


What he’s up to now: Luke continued acting and is best known for his roles in The Royal Tenenbaums, Blue Streak, Enlightened, and Idiocracy. Currently, he’s starring on The CW’s Stargirl. Luke hasn’t been confirmed for the third Legally Blonde movie yet, but he is open to it!

Matthew Davis as Warner Huntington III


What he’s up to now: After Legally Blonde, Matthew went on to appear in Blue Crush, BloodRayne, What About Brian, Cult, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. However, he’s best known for his portrayal of Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries and Legacies, the latter of which he currently stars on.

Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington


What she’s up to now: Selma continued acting and is best known for her appearances in The Sweetest Thing, Hellboy, Storytelling, A Guy Thing, A Dirty Shame, The Fog, Kath & Kim, The Poker House, Anger Management, Dark Horse, In Their Skin, Ordinary World, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Mothers and Daughters, Mom and Dad, and After. She also branched out into the fashion industry and in 2012 she released her own line of handbags. Most recently, she starred in Introducing, Selma Blair, a documentary centered around Selma’s life adapting to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Victor Garber as Professor Callahan


What he’s up to now: He continued acting in movies, TV, and onstage. He’s appeared in various different projects but is best known for his roles in Argo, Alias, Titanic, Web Therapy, Deception, and Legends of Tomorrow. He’s currently working on some new projects like The Gettysburg Address, Kill the Poet, and Family Law.

Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté


What he’s up to now: Jennifer has continued acting and appeared in numerous shows and movies. Her credits include, the American Pie series, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman, 2 Broke Girls, Gravity Falls, Joey, Party Down, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more. She currently has some projects in the works, like Arlo the Alligator Boy, Single All the Way, Shotgun Wedding, The White Lotus, and Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. Jennifer is also set to return as Paulette in Legally Blonde 3!

Holland Taylor as Professor Stromwell


What she’s up to now: Holland has continued acting and has been in numerous movies and shows. She’s best known for her roles on The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The L-Word, Mr. Mercedes, All My Children, The Naked Truth, Hollywood and more. She has also been in movies like Romancing the Stone, The Truman Show, One Fine Day, Happy Accidents, George of the Jungle, Baby Mama, Gloria Bell, The Stand In, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. In 2013, she also wrote and starred in her own one-woman play Ann, for which she received a Tony nomination. She’s currently set to appear in Netflix’s new series The Chair.

Ali Larter as Brooke Taylor-Windham


What she’s up to now: After Legally Blonde, Ali kept acting and has been in Heroes, the Final Destination movies, the Resident Evil trilogy, Legends, and Pitch. She currently plays a recurring role on the ABC series The Rookie.

Bruce Thomas as the UPS guy


What he’s up to now: After Legally Blonde, Bruce went on to star in Kyle XY. He has also appeared on shows like Faking It, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Star Trek: Enterprise. Bruce has also branched out to video games and has done voice and motion capture work for Halo 4, Gears of War: Judgment, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Halo 5: Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Mobius Final Fantasy, Gears Tactics, Halo Infinite, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Linda Cardellini as Chutney Windham


What she’s up to now: Linda continued acting and is best known for Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain, ER, Bloodline, Freaks and Geeks, Green Book, Mad Men, and most recently, Dead to Me. She has also done a lot of work voice acting and has been on shows like Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Sanjay and Craig.

Alanna Ubach as Serena


What she’s up to now: Alanna kept acting and is best known for her work in Coco, Waiting…, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, See Dad Run, Euphoria, and Beakman’s World. She has also branched out into the voice acting world and is known for shows like El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, Pound Puppies, Welcome to the Wayne, and Crossing Swords. Currently, she’s working on projects like Jury Duty, El Tonto, Monsters at Work, Guilty Party, and Hannah Simone’s new ABC series. Alanna is also set to return for Legally Blonde 3.

Jessica Cauffiel as Margot


What she’s up to now: Jessica continued acting a bit and appeared in White Chicks, The Drew Carey Show, My Name is Earl, Hoot, and The World’s Fastest Indian. She took a break from acting during the 2010s, but luckily, Jessica is also set to reprise her role for Legally Blonde 3.

And there you have it! Who are you the most excited to see return for the third installment? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

