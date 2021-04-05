Legally Blonde Cast Then Vs. Now Photos



What she’s up to now: After Legally Blonde, Reese took Hollywood by storm. She’s been acting quite a bit and has appeared in Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Wild, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Sweet Home Alabama, and so much more. In addition to acting, she’s also founded a production company called Hello Sunshine, where she strives to produce projects centered around powerful female characters — many of Reese’s more recent projects have been produced by this company, as well as her book club. She also founded a clothing line called Draper James. She currently has a ton of projects in the works like, Tinker Bell, Wish List, Sing 2, plus all the other movies and shows she’s producing. And luckily, she’s also set to return as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3!