Kim Kardashian’s Team Explains Reason Behind Takedown of Khloe’s Unedited Bikini Pic

Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim’s KKW brands, reveals that the snap of Khloe in a bathing suit is taken during a ‘private family gathering.’

Kim Kardashian‘s team has addressed the deletion of Khloe Kardashian‘s unedited bikini picture. After the latter’s leaked image was wiped down from sites across the internet, the team of the former’s KKW brand explained the reason why.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim’s company, told Page Six. “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The Good American founder’s alleged unedited picture, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, April 3, saw her standing by a pool wearing a skimpy leopard print string bikini. She also could be seen holding her phone and flashing a smile to the camera.

While Khloe has yet to weigh in on the photo, she has recently fired back at reports that criticized her changing looks. “I don’t want anyone to kiss my a**,” she wrote on TikTok. “I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence.”

“I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait,” the daughter of Kris Jenner went on. “Defending someone, especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right.”

Back in 2020, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star claimed that she did not care about people’s comments on her looks. “At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, what in the world?” she first confessed in an interview with ELLE.

“I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care,” she further pointed out. “Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”