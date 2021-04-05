Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Luke Bryan Unveiled as Performers

Instagram

Also among the 25 artists invited to take the stage at the 56th Annual ACM Awards in Nashville, Tennessee are Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert.

Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan are among the list of performers set to appear at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) Awards in April.

The country music superstars will be among the 25 artists invited to take the stage at the 56th Annual ACM Awards set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 18.

The star-studded slate of performers includes Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, and Kenny Chesney. Also joining them as performers are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and Morris.

Morris and Stapleton lead the pack with six nominations each, with Lambert close behind with five nominations and McBryde and Rhett earning four nods each.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Chris Young round out the performer list.

Four black artists making history at the ACMs for being nominated for the awards for the first time this year are Jimmie Allen, Brown, Guyton and John Legend, who is a first-time nominee. And every song nominated for single of the year features a woman.

Like last year, the 2021 ACM Awards will be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Urban and Guyton were revealed as co-hosts for the awards show last month (March 2021). The awards show will be aired live from 8 P.M. ET on CBS. It will be streamed live and on demand with Paramount+.