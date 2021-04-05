Katy Perry Doesn’t Shave Her Legs Now That She’s A Mom

Katy Perry is clearly loving life as a new mom but she has a little bit less time on her hands nowadays.
Katy made the reveal during the most recent episode of American Idol and it all had to do with contestant Cassandra Coleman’s stellar performance.
“Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is other worldly, angelic,” Katy began in her assessment of Cassandra’s singing.
She continued, “As a new mother I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch an a half!”
She proceeded to prop her legs up on the judges table so that Luke Bryant could take a closer look.
Katy also recently opened up about how welcoming Daisy has changed her priorities and how she manages her time.
And while Katy doesn’t need any reason to skip shaving her legs, spending more time with her little one is a definite bonus!
