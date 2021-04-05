Kate Winslet Claims to Know Gay Actors Who Are ‘Terrified’ of Coming Out

WENN

The ‘Titanic’ actress also reveals in a new interview that she is aware of ‘a well-known actor’ who is recently told to keep their bisexuality a secret by their agent.

AceShowbiz –

Kate Winslet has just dropped a bombshell regarding the film industry. In a revealing new interview, the “Titanic” star claimed that she knows gay actors who are “terrified” of coming out for the sake of their careers.

The 45-year-old English native made the revelation when speaking to The Times’ Culture magazine. “I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting out – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s f**ked up,” she first divulged.

“I’m telling you. A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality,” the Academy Award-winning actress further spilled. “It’s painful. Because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say. ‘I don’t want to be found out.’ ”

Kate additionally mentioned that the stigma applies to “men more than anything.” She then added, “It’s bad news… Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?’ ”

The Mary Anning depicter in “Ammonite“, a lover of Saoirse Ronan‘s Charlotte Murchison, emphasized that “a conversation about straight actors in gay roles is incredibly important.” She continued, “I hope there will come a time when it is automatic that [gay] actors get those parts and you wouldn’t have to put punchy film stars in to get it made.”

“We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from somebody,” Kate concluded. “But I’m done with not being honest about what my real opinions are, and I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms.”