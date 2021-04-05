Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With New EP ‘Freedom’ on Easter Weekend

Instagram

The EP, which features six songs, boasts appearances from guest artists such as Tori Kelly, BEAM, Brandon Love, Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore, Judah Smith and Lauren Walters.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber had a special surprise for his fans on Easter weekend. More than two weeks after he released his album “Justice”, the “Peaches” singer dropped a new EP called “Freedom” and announced it on social media.

On Sunday, March 4, the 27-year-old Canadian native made use of Instagram to promote his new EP by first stating, ” ‘Freedom’ on all platforms.” He then followed it up with a screenshot of six songs from the record.

<br />

<br />

Justin’s EP includes “Freedom” featuring BEAM, “All She Wrote” (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), “We’re In This Together”, “Where You Go I Follow” (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and “Where Do I Fit In” (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith)”. It was followed with “Afraid to Say”, in which Justin sings along with Lauren Walters.

The EP came after the husband of Hailey Baldwin dropped his new album “Justice” on March 16. Later on March 26, he treated fans to its deluxe edition named “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”. His manager Scooter Braun previously gave a hint at its release one day prior.

“The response of this past week has been amazing to the album #justice that the man himself had to show love with even more music,” the manager wrote on his Instagram page. “#justice triple chuck deluxe tonight. More tracks. More music! @justinbieber bravo.”

The deluxe edition included guest spots from Lil Uzi Vert on “There She Go”. Quavo and Jaden Smith also featured on “Wish You Would” and “I Can’t Be Myself” respectively. In the meantime, Justin collaborated with DaBaby on “Know No Better” and with Tori on “Name”.

After releasing the album, the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez sparked backlash for sampling speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King on the tracks “MLK Interlude” and “2 Much”. He has since defended himself from the criticism.

“I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better,” he stated when speaking to Kristal Terrell, one of the co-founders of Clubhouse’s Bieber Nation. “And I know I have a long way to go. I love that when people are listening to my album, these conversations are coming up and they’re like, ‘Well, how is he going from Martin Luther King into a love song?’ ”