Jordan’s Prince Hamza says in voice recording will disobey army orders to keep silent By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein delivers a speech in Amman
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army to not communicate with outside world after he was put under house arrest.
The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in voice recording sent to contacts that was released by the country’s opposition that he would “escalate” moves after being barred from any activity and told to keep quiet.
