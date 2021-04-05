Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers

The New York Jets are officially moving on from Sam Darnold.

Darnold has been traded from the Jets to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, according to multiple reports.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted earlier in the offseason that the team was listening to offers for Darnold. Interest in the former No. 3 overall pick did not seem that high, however. Just when it appeared increasingly likely that the Jets would keep Darnold heading into the 2021 season, the Panthers finally made an offer New York deemed acceptable.

The Jets have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they are obviously planning to use it on a quarterback. Most analysts believe they will pick former BYU star Zach Wilson, though Justin Fields is another name to watch.