Jay-Z Allegedly Once Threatened to ‘Slap the S**t’ Out of DJ Kay Slay

Jay-Z is among stars who opt to stay silent when it comes to personal life. However, that doesn’t stop people surrounding him from spilling the tea about the founder of record label Roc-A-Fella Records. During his appearance on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” series, Cam’ron made a huge revelation about the rap legend and how he almost got into a physical altercation with DJ Kay Slay.

Recalling the time when he was at Roc-A-Fella Records, Cam’ron said, “Basically, when I got to Roc-A-Fella, I tried to ingratiate myself with everybody.” The Diplomats member went on to say, “Y’all got y’all own thing, I don’t wanna come in here and seem like I’m stepping on toes or whatever, so I’m cool with everybody. Jay is a competitor, so me coming there, this was Dame’s situation, this ain’t something that he did.”

Further detailing, Cam’ron continued, “First thing that happened is I brought Kay Slay up there and I didn’t know he (JAY) was mad at Kay Slay ’cause [he] must’ve played ‘Ether’ at the time and he was mad at Nas… So, Kay came up there, boom, JAY wasn’t there, but as I’m leaving, Jay is in the lobby of Baseline. So, I walk Kay to the elevator, and I guess Kay and JAY-Z said, ‘What’s up?’ or whatever.”

When Cam’ron walked back in, it was when Hov allegedly told him that he was so close to attacking Kay Slay. “So, I walk back in, he said, ‘Yo, you gotta be careful who you’re bringing around here, we might’ve just slapped the s**t out of Kay Slay.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s going on?’ ” Cam’ron recalled.

However, Hov didn’t really explain what made him want to slap Kay Slay. “He’s like, ‘Yo, just saying, be careful who you bring up here.’ I’m like, ‘Aight, cool. This is y’all house, I ain’t got a problem with that,’ ” Cam’ron shared.

In other news, Jay-Z reacted positively to the passing of New York’s marijuana legislation and taxation act. “The news of cannabis legalization in New York is incredibly exciting,” the Grammys winner told The Grio in a statement. He went on saying that it was also a matter of equitability and liberty. “It represents a long overdue opportunity for New Yorkers, for the cannabis industry, and for social equity and social justice,” he added.

“I’ve seen firsthand the harm inflicted for generations against Black and minority communities by the war on drugs right here in New York,” the husband of Beyonce Knowles added. “Today, I’m proud to see my home state join The Parent Company in paving the way for a thriving and equitable cannabis market.”