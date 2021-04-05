Japan’s soft household spending, wages signal prolonged COVID-19 economic strains

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s household spending dropped for a third straight month in February, data showed on Tuesday, as emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hurt consumption and raised the risk of a more prolonged and bumpier economic recovery.

Separate data on wages reinforced signs of a challenging growth outlook as policymakers strive to mitigate the consumer and business impact of the health crisis.

Analysts are forecasting an economic contraction in the first quarter as a state of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas to contain a renewed spike in coronavirus cases pressures businesses, especially the service sector such as restaurants and hotels.

Household spending dropped 6.6% in February from a year earlier, after a 6.1% decline in January and compared with a median market forecast for a 5.3% fall, government data showed.

The major areas of the downturn in spending was seen in travel package tours, eating out and transportation as the pandemic prompted people to change their spending behavior.

On the plus side, the month-on-month figures showed spending up 2.4%, rebounding from a 7.3% fall in January but lagged a forecast of a 2.8% gain.

“Consumer spending is expected to pick up in March and April due to pent-up demand after the government’s lifting a state of emergency and hopes for the coronavirus vaccine,” said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities.