Japan’s Mizuho says CEO to hold news briefing at 0900 GMT over system failures By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Tatsufumi Sakai will hold a news briefing at 0900 GMT regarding a string of recent system failures at the bank, after it submitted a report to financial regulators last week.

Mizuho, Japan’s third largest lender by assets, has a history of technical problems. It suffered four system glitches during two weeks from February to March.

Mizuho will revise its system contingency plan by the end of June, it said in a statement.