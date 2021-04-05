Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.79% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.79%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.71% or 220.0 points to trade at 4075.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 5.66% or 210.0 points to end at 3920.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.86% or 121.0 points to 2609.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:), which fell 2.87% or 149.0 points to trade at 5041.0 at the close. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:) declined 1.59% or 86.0 points to end at 5334.0 and Kikkoman Corp. (T:) was down 1.48% or 100.0 points to 6670.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2342 to 1209 and 196 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.41 a new 3-months low.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.01% or 0.62 to $60.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.09% or 0.71 to hit $64.15 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.85 to trade at $1727.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 110.64, while EUR/JPY fell 0.15% to 129.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 93.078.