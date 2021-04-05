Jamie Lee Curtis Clears Up Rumors of Thrombey Family’s Involvement in ‘Knives Out’ Sequels

Lionsgate

While writer/director Rian Johnson is bringing back Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc for the follow-ups, the Lynda Drysdale depicter informs fans that many of the original cast ensemble will not take part.

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed she and the rest of the colorful characters of the Thrombey family won’t be returning for the “Knives Out” sequels.

Writer/director Rian Johnson is working on back-to-back sequels for Netflix, and he’ll be bringing back Daniel Craig as quirky detective Benoit Blanc, but his castmates in the original will not be part of the whodunnits.

Curtis, who played Lynda Drysdale in the first “Knives Out”, writes, “To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future.” She added her character “was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing p**ck of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb.”

And then wrote, “Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture.”

Don Johnson played Lynda’s husband, Richard Drysdale, in the first “Knives Out” movie. Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon portrayed Hugh Ransom Drysdale, Joni Thrombey and Walt Thrombey in respective order, and other cast members included Christopher Plummer, Keith Stanfield and Ana de Armas.

It was revealed the first “Knives Out” sequel will be shooting in Greece later this year. This two follow-up deal Netflix made reportedly worth over $400 million, making it one of the biggest projects to hit the streaming service. In the meantime, its original film was released in 2019, and has since collected over $311 million worldwide.