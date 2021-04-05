Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny moved to medical facility over possible respiratory illness -Izvestia By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing earlier to appeal a court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a medical facility to be treated for a possible respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus, the Izvestia newspaper cited the prison service as saying on Monday.
Navalny said earlier that he had a high temperature and a bad cough, and that three of the 15 inmates in his Russian prison ward were being treated in hospital for tuberculosis.
