Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny moved to medical facility over possible respiratory illness -Izvestia By Reuters

Navalny said earlier that he had a high temperature and a bad cough, and that three of the 15 inmates in his Russian prison ward were being treated in hospital for tuberculosis.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a medical facility to be treated for a possible respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus, the Izvestia newspaper cited the prison service as saying on Monday.

