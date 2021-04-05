J.D. Martinez: Return of in-game video ‘cooled my anxiety’

Major League Baseball banned in-game video during the shortened 2020 season and reached an agreement with the players union to bring it back in 2021.

Martinez has long been an advocate for using video footage to understand why an at-bat went the way it did. Instead of brushing off a ground out or fly ball, Martinez would go back and break down the entire at-bat using video to adjust his mechanics before he stepped to the plate again.

When the league decided to ban in-game video last season, Martinez told reporters he thought the decision was “ridiculous.”

“To take our game back 30 years, I think you’re not doing it justice,” Martinez said at the time. “I think you’re just trying to do yourself a PR stunt. It’s a joke. It’s gotten so ridiculous.”

The 33-year-old struggled at the plate last season, slashing .213/.291/.389 with seven home runs and 27 RBI.

For comparison, Martinez hit over .300 in his first two seasons in Boston, launching 79 home runs and driving in 235 runs in that span.

Now that video is back, the three-time Silver Slugger hopes to return to the player he was in 2018 and 2019. He’s well on his way to doing that, too, slashing .500/.500/1.000 with one home run and three RBI on six hits in three games.