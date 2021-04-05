Iran arrests an ‘Israeli spy, Iranian news website reports By Reuters







DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian authorities have arrested an “Israeli spy”, an Iranian news website reported on Monday without giving the person’s nationality.

“An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province … also other spies who were in contact with several countries’ intelligence services have been arrested as well,” the Young Journalists Club website quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying.

The Islamic Republic refuses to recognise Israel and has accused it of being behind acts of sabotage and assassinations of scientists involved in its nuclear program.

An Iranian convicted of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed in 2020.